Debate on Turning Former Canton Bank Into Cannabis Dispensary to Continue Tonight

The debate about turning a former bank in Canton into a cannabis dispensary will continue tonight.

Slap Ash LLC is hoping to open a cannabis dispensary on Route 44, at 195 Albany Turnpike, and the Canton Planning and Zoning Commission will be continuing a public hearing tonight.

A hearing held last month was continued from a meeting in January, according to the meeting minutes.

Amanda Ostrowitz, of Slap Ash LLC, said it’s a great location for a business and she wants to work with the community.

“I’m here to build a business that contributes to the community and that’s going to sustain itself,” Ostrowitz said last month.

During a Zoning and Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night, people expressed their thoughts and concerns about a proposed cannabis dispensary in Canton.

Some neighbors next door on Canton Valley Circle aren’t thrilled with the location.

Jordan Toussiant, a neighbor, said traffic could get backed up to the point drivers will be circling around their neighborhood.

“We’re going to have all this backed up traffic driving around and that’s just really not conducive to a neighborhood environment,” she said.

Ostrowitz said the engineering consultant she hired shows there would be less traffic at a potential dispensary than its previous use. The document showed 58 trips compared to 64 trips as a drive-in bank during afternoon peak hours.

Some neighbors are skeptical.

“I think unless you live on the block, and you’re stationed here, you would find that that is incorrect,” Dawn Ryzak, who lives on Canton Valley Circle, said.

During the last meeting, there was discussion about whether another traffic study could be done before the next meeting and one commissioner said it would take too long, according to the meeting minutes.

Another meeting was set for tonight.

The hybrid meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in room F of the Community Center at 40 Dyer Ave. Get more details here.