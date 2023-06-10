Bradley Airport

DEEP euthanizes moose on Bradley International Airport property

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection euthanized a moose that was on Bradley International Airport property on Friday.

DEEP said they received a report of a moose near the airport and EnCon Police and Wildlife Division staff responded to monitor the situation.

According to DEEP, the moose was on property in the vicinity of the airport and had breached an outer perimeter fence.

Out of an abundance of caution, DEEP said EnCon Police and Wildlife Division made the difficult decision to euthanize the moose to protect the airport environment and vehicles on Route 20.

DEEP says when moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways, it can be a public safety concern. Both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if it is deemed necessary.

