Delivery in DC: Leaders declare New Haven the “Pizza Capital” of the USA

More than 100 Connecticut pizza makers joined community leaders and elected officials in Washington, D.C. this week to make a special proclamation.

"We are here to declare that New Haven is the Pizza Capital of the United States," said U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District), a New Haven native.

Rep. DeLauro entered the statement into the congressional record on Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

It’s official! New Haven is the Pizza Capital of the United States!@rosadelauro entered the statement into the congressional record this afternoon, surrounded by nearly 100 of the state’s best pizza makers and community leaders. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/yb4I2tCMER — Taylor Kinzler (@Taylor_Kinzler) May 22, 2024

Those in attendance included Taste of New Haven's Colin Caplan, as well as the granddaughter of Frank Pepe, Jennifer Kelly.

"I thought of my grandparents. I thought of my mom, my aunt, my uncle, my siblings, my cousin; how we all work so hard," said Kelly, who co-owns Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. "I'm honoring them. Just like all the other pizza restaurants that are here. They honor their families. That's what it's all about."

With the declaration, Connecticut can now add "The Pizza State" to its list of titles.