Connecticut State Police

Dementia Patient Kidnapped During Carjacking: Police

NBCConnecticut.com

An elderly dementia patient was kidnapped during a carjacking in West Hartford on Thursday morning and she was left at a supermarket, according to state police.

State police said the woman was not hurt, they found the car she was in and have arrested a suspect.

The car was left running in front of the West Hartford Post Office and an elderly woman who police said is a dementia patient was in the vehicle when someone stole the vehicle

at 11:45 a.m. Friday, state police said.

The carjacker drove the vehicle in Hartford and West Hartford before the elderly woman was left at a supermarket in West Hartford, police said. She was not hurt.

Using a cell phone ping, police found the car at a residence in Hartford and state police detectives and troopers took the suspect into custody.

Bond was set at $250,000.

CSP personnel locate vehicle used in carjacking/kidnapping of dementia patient. On August 13 at 11:45 a.m., a...

Posted by Connecticut State Police on Friday, August 14, 2020
This article tagged under:

Connecticut State PoliceWest Hartfod
