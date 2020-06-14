Demonstrators Call for an End to Racism, Demand Change Across Conn.

Demonstrators across the state are calling for an end to racism and are demanding change as we prepare to enter into week three of the peaceful protests.

The demonstrations and protests come more than a week after a memorial service for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Since then, we have started to see some change here in the state and around the country, but demonstrators are still fighting for changes in systemic and institutional racism.

Here's a look at some of the protests and demonstrations planned for today in Connecticut:

New Haven

An anti-racist vigil is being held in New Haven.

Members of the community are gathering on Frank Street to reclaim the neighborhood through a vigil, according to event organizers.

"This street has had several racist incidents perpetrated by a man who has threatened to report Latinx immigrants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Inforcement," event organizers said.

Several families in the area have had to move from their homes because of the threats, they added.

The vigil begins at 10 a.m.

A prayer, protest and peace march is also being held in New Haven.

The march will start in the parking lot at Varick AME Zion Church and will go to the New Haven Green at noon.There will be multiple speakers including Gov. Ned Lamont and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, according to event organizers.

Woodstock

Students in Woodstock are holding a protest in favor of police reform.

The event will collect donations, have petition tables, speakers, musical performances and voter registration, according to one of the organizers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Windsor

A meeting is being held at Nevers Park in South Windsor in support of Black Lives Matter.

The peaceful and passionate event will go from 10 a.m. through about 8 p.m. Water and snacks will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs.

Waterford

A protest march is happening in Waterford.

The Walk for Justice will start and end at Clark Lane Middle School. A moment of silence will be observed for eight minutes and 46 seconds, event organizers said.

Speeches will be held at Town Hall and there will be a voter registration table and donation table.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to arrive at 12 p.m.

Police said there could be traffic delays and temporary road closures from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to the march and activity at Town Hall. Roads impacted include Clark Lane, Boston Post Road, Rope Ferry Road and Avery Lane.

Unionville

A silent march and memorial is being held in Unionville.

It is set to begin at 12 p.m. at Unionville Center at the gazebo.

Bridgeport

A protest is being held in Bridgeport.

Participants will meet at Clinton Park in Bridgeport at the intersection of North and Brooklawn Avenue and will march into the Town of Fairfield.

Event organizers said their goal is to "promote the unity amongst people of all backgrounds, race and ethnicity in two communities that are so close geographically, but so different demographically."

East Haven

A peaceful gathering is being held in East Haven.

The gathering is expected to be at the East Haven Police Department on North High Street starting at 1 p.m.

"Please join us as we gather peacefully in honor of George Floyd, Malik Jones and all those we have lost to police brutality," event organizers posted on Instagram.

Lyme

Lyme and Old Lyme students are rallying for racial justice in Lyme.

Participants are encouraged to bring a sign and wear a mask to help fight for change.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on the Lyme Town Green on Hamburg Road.

Norwich

A protest is being held in Norwich.

Participants are expected to go from Norwich Marina to Norwich City Hall.

The peaceful protest will begin at 1 p.m.

Southbury

A peaceful protest is being held in Southbury.

The protest will be at the Playhouse Corner at 2 p.m.

Participants are reminded to remain respectful and peaceful.