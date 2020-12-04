coronavirus in connecticut

Department of Correction Inmate Dies of COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

An inmate in the Department of Correction system has died of complications related to COVID-19, department officials said Friday

Officials said the 44-year-old man was transferred from the MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to the hospital on October 15. He died Friday. Officials said the man had underlying conditions.

This is the ninth COVID-19-related inmate death reported since the pandemic began, according to the department's COVID-19 dashboard.

Local

connecticut schools 18 mins ago

CT is 1st State to Require High School Courses on Black, Latino Studies: Gov

Glastonbury 22 mins ago

Water Main Break Closes Intersection in Glastonbury

The man entered the system in June 2002 and was serving a 27-year sentence for sexual assault.

“This is a solemn reminder that we must continue to do everything under our power to limit the spread of this persistent virus – we cannot not ease up on our efforts,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “My condolences go out to his family.”

For more details on COVID-19 in Connecticut prisons, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutprisonscoronavirus in ct prisons
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us