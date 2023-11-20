Discover dazzling wonderlands: CT's holiday light extravaganzas

There's no better way to kick off the holiday season than by admiring the enchanting display of twinkling lights, each intricately designed to bring the magic of the holidays to life.

Across Connecticut, numerous towns, parks and businesses display the festive spirit through breathtaking light arrangements.

Check out this list to find great places to witness these dazzling displays:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Experience the magic of Hebron Lions Lights in Motion!

Over 350 stunning installations and more than 1 million dazzling lights, according to their website.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

Limited-time discounted tickets at $30 are available until Nov. 23. Tickets are regularly $40 per vehicle.

Join the festive spirit at Glow Hartford's holiday light festival!

Engage in interactive scenarios including a "Tunnel of Lights," a "Glow-Comotive," a mesmerizing light garden, and various other illuminated structures.

Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.

Tickets for adults are $29; tickets for children between 5 and 15 are $23.50; tickets for seniors, 65 and up, military, police, EMS and veterans are $19.

The family ticket price is $105. That includes tickets for two adults and three children.

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with this captivating attraction.

Offering a 20-to-30-minute ride through a dazzling tunnel of lights accompanied by Christmas carols.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 30

Closed car tickets are $16 for the public and $8 for members, while open car tickets are priced at $21 for the general public and $10.50 for members.

Experience the magic of the holidays!

Boasting an impressive collection of over 400 lantern displays along a picturesque half-mile walking path.

Dec. 14 to Jan. 31.

Adult tickets are available for $25.

Festival of Silver Lights – Meriden

The Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden will get you in the holiday spirit with more than 200 individual display figures, including two new ones, which feature more than 350,000 individual lights.

Drive through the park or park your vehicle in designated parking areas and walk around to take pictures.

The free event starts on Wednesday.

Hubbard Park is closed to traffic on Monday and Tuesday so Meriden Parks and Recreation employees can continue setting the Festival of Lights up.

Transport yourself to the age of dinosaurs with the enchanting "Light-Up Dino Wand" theme at Magic of Lights!

Embark on a prehistoric drive surrounded by colossal, lifelike dinosaurs at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31.

Online prices for advanced standard weekday tickets are $18.50, advance standard any day tickets are $23. Tickets are also available at the gate. Standard vehicle weekday prices at the gate are $25 and the weekend price at the gate is $30.

The lights at Lighthouse Point Park have been a holiday tradition for many Southern New England families over the years.

With 60 animated displays and 100,000 lights composed mostly of eco-friendly LED bulbs.

Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

The price per car or minivan is $10, minibus tickets are $25 and full-size bus tickets are $50.

Enjoy North Pole Railway rides, gingerbread houses and Christmas carols.

Lake Compounce offers over a million shimmering lights and Santa himself.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.

One-day tickets are $19.99.

Experience the magic of the holidays at Olde Mistick Village.