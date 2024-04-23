DOT challenges residents to drive less to help reduce carbon footprint

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is challenging residents to drive less for the next six weeks to help reduce their carbon footprint.

It's part of their annual Drive Less Connecticut Climate Challenge that launched on Earth Day and runs through May 31.

The Drive Less Challenge aims to show the benefits of using the state's public transport systems, carpooling, vanpooling, biking, walking or telecommuting, compared to driving.

It also is a chance to show the impact that individuals can have in reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Whether someone is walking or riding a bike, taking a bus or train, or calling for a shared ride on new microtransit services, there are many ways to get around the state. This campaign encourages residents to try these options and help fight climate change," said CT DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

This year, the challenge hopes to eliminate 425,000 pounds of emissions, eliminate 30,000 car trips and reduce the number of miles driven by single-occupant vehicles by 480,000 miles.

"Emissions from the transportation sector continue to be the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions and asthma-causing air pollution in our state. This challenge is a great opportunity for residents to consider their transportation habits..." said CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

The challenge will also partner with One Tree Planted and will plant 10 trees for every 30 car trips eliminated, up to 1,000 trees.

During the challenge, participants can track their progress on the CTRides app. Anyone who participates has a chance to win prizes. Details about how to sign up can be found here.

According to the DOT, this challenge supports the state's goals in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.