Dozens audition to sing National Anthem at upcoming season of Yard Goats games

Dozens of people from Connecticut and Massachusetts came to Dunkin' Park in Hartford on Saturday to audition to sing the National Anthem at a Yard Goats game this upcoming season.

The Yard Goats hosted the aspiring vocalists in several separate breakout rooms because there were so many people auditioning.

Among the judges was our own Chief Investigative reporter Len Besthoff.

Those auditioning could be invited to sing the National Anthem or God Bless America during a Yard Goats home game in 2024.

If you missed this year and want to audition next time, make sure to keep an eye on the Yard Goats social media during the off-season when they announce the date for the auditions. You can then sign up online.

This year's Yard Goats season begins April 9.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are the official broadcast partner of the Hartford Yard Goats.