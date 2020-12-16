Dozens of Animals, Dead and Alive, Found in Hamden Home: Police

Hamden police found dead animals, rats, squirrels, a blind owl and dozens of other animals at a Hamden home and have charged a woman with cruelty to animals.

Police and animal control responded to a home on Blue Hills Avenue in Hamden on Oct. 26 and said they found two large rats and taxidermic animals and seized 26 cats, two caged squirrels, a blind owl and six dogs, including one that was clinging to life.

Police said they also found three dead animals, including two cats and a woodchuck.

Donna Scirocco, 59, turned herself in on Tuesday and she was charged with six counts of cruelty to animals. She was detained on a court-ordered $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on Feb. 5.