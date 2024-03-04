Dozens of CCSU students displaced after residence hall fire

About 60 students are being temporarily displaced after a reported fire at a Central Connecticut State University residence hall.

A university spokesperson said the fire broke out on the first floor of James Hall shortly after 6 p.m.

Students were evacuated and the New Britain Fire Department responded to the scene.

No one was hurt and the university says all students are safe. In the meantime, approximately 60 students living in James Hall are going to Memorial Hall and the Student Center while the university coordinates temporary housing.

President Zulma Toro said students living on the first floor will be transported to a hotel. Those living on the second floor are strongly encouraged to stay at a hotel for the night.

In addition, any students living on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors may also stay at a hotel. The university will provide rooms to all students effected, according to Toro.

The dorm's sprinkler system helped keep the fire under control, the spokesperson said. Toro said investigators believe the cause was electrical.

“The university is grateful everyone is safe. The students did exactly what they should in a situation like this and we are working on making them comfortable in a new space," Toro said.

Counseling services will be available to students. James Hall is one of the oldest dorms on campus.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.