DPH Warns of West Nile Virus; Urges Precautions Before First Frost

Three residents of Fairfield County recently tested positive for the West Nile virus, bringing the total number of infections in the state to four for the season, the Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

According to DPH, two of the patients were between the ages of 20-39 and are from Danbury of Newtown. They became ill in the second week of August and are recovering. A third patient, a resident of Greenwich in their 70s, became ill the last week of August and is now recovering after being hospitalized with West Nile encephalitis, DPH said.

“The last days of summer are a nice time of year to be outside and enjoy the weather, but as we do that I encourage everyone to take actions to prevent mosquito bites,” said DPH Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford in a statement. “Mosquitoes are most active around the time of sunset and sunrise, and you can get very sick from West Nile Virus or other mosquito borne illnesses if you are not careful. This goes for any age, though anyone over the age of 60 is at greater risk. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes. The risk of WNV doesn’t end until the first hard frost of fall.”

State leaders are warning about the dangers of the dangers of tick and mosquito illnesses this year.

Most people with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, but about 20 percent of patients develop West Nile fever, which could present as a fever, body aches, joint pain, head or rash, DPH said.

“Late summer-early fall is the critical time of year when West Nile virus reaches its peak in the mosquito population,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. “We strongly encourage residents throughout the state to take simple steps to prevent mosquito bites.”

DPH provided the below tips to help reduce and avoid mosquito infection

Tips for reducing mosquitoes around homes

Mosquitoes require water for reproduction. The following are measures that can help reduce mosquitoes:

Eliminate standing water suitable for mosquitoes

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling

Clean clogged roof gutters

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use, such as wading pools and wheelbarrows

Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, use pool covers and drain when necessary

Tips for avoiding mosquito bites when outdoors

Mosquitoes require a blood meal for reproduction. The following are measures that can help reduce bites from mosquitoes that feed on people: