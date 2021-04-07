Kent

Dragonfly Farm Estate in Kent on Market for $11 Million

Klemm Real Estate

Dragonfly Farm, a sprawling estate in Kent, sits on more than 40 acres, and it’s on the market.

Klemm Real Estate has listed Dragonfly Farm for $11.499 million.

There is a horse farm at one end of the street and Macedonia State Park’s hiking trails are at the other.

“This resort-like property is one of the finest estates in Litchfield County,” Peter Klemm, of Klemm Real Estate, said in a statement.

Klemm said designer Jeffrey Bilhuber “reimagined” the Interior, which has been featured in multiple architectural books.

The stone main house was built in the early 1800s and it has four bedrooms and original fieldstone walls and beams.

The property also has a two-bedroom guesthouse, a pool, a pool house, a tennis court, barns, a four-to-six-car garage and much more.

The main house has a stonewall dining room, a double-height kitchen, a sunroom, four bedrooms and a finished third floor.

There is a patio off the sunroom and a covered breezeway that leads to a garage -- the original stable --a game room, and a separate office and gym, Klemm said.

The two-bedroom guesthouse, which has a kitchen, predates the main structure, according to Klemm Real Estate.

There is also a soccer field, golf chipping area, a basketball hoop and archery bales.

The property also includes the town’s original mill.

