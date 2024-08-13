Driver was going 118 miles per hour on I-84 in Vernon: police

State police have arrested a driver who they said was going 118 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Vernon on Monday night.

A state trooper who was monitoring traffic saw a Toyota Camry speeding in the left lane of I-84 East near exit 66 around 9:40 p.m. and the laser showed the car going 118 miles per hours in a 65-mile-per-hour-zone, according to state police.

The trooper caught up with the driver, a 29-year-old Mansfield man, stopped the car and took him into custody.

The suspect has been charged with reckless driving.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Toyota was towed from the scene and the driver was later released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Aug. 28.