Driver Charged in March Double Fatal Crash in Southington

A 22-year-old driver is facing second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influnce charges in connection with a March crash that killed two half-brothers in Southington.

Gabriella Correa was arrested last week.

Correa was driving a Honda CR-V around 8:45 p.m. on March 14 along Andrews Street in Southington when she lost control while rounding a curve in between Long Bottom Road and Caretaker Road, according to police. The car struck several large rocks and a guardrail, police said.

21-year-old Kii Glover and 22-year-old Kaivon Glover, who were both backseat passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Correa and a front seat passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence, Correa also faces charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of less than a half-ounce of cannabis, reckless driving, traveling too fast for conditions, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Correa was released on a $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to face a judge on February 16, 2021.