Driver hospitalized after car overturns and gets tangled in live wires in Middletown

A person was taken to the hospital after his car overturned and got tangled in live electrical wires in Middletown on Saturday.

The crash happened a little before 1 p.m. on Reservoir Road near Training Hill Road.

Responding officers found an overturned Jeep Grand Cherokee in the road, and it was tangled in live wires. The car collided with an utility pole, causing the pole to break and wires to come down, police said.

The driver was trapped in his car and was ultimately rescued by firefighters. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and he is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Eversource was called to the scene and they turned off power in the area during rescue efforts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sanford at 860-638-4063.