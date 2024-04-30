New Britain announces the completion of its Stanley Loop Trail

The city of New Britain cut the ribbon this morning for the unveiling of Phase 2 of the Stanley Loop Trail.

“Having access to high quality, safe, esthetically pleasing outdoor space goes a long way of enhancing the lives of those who live, work, and visit in New Britain,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

After years of planning, the city finished the final phase of the 3.5-mile-long trail that connects Stanley Quarter Park with A.W. Stanley Park.

“It took 12 years later for us to get this done,” said New Britain Public Works Director Mark Moriarty. “It was amazing to see when we completed that first phase project.”

“We’ve been waiting a long time,” said Andrea Kulak, who rides her bike in the area. “There’s been a lot of property in the park that’s not been used. Putting this in allows families to come out and have a safe space to ride and walk.”

The newest addition to the park adds an additional 1.5 miles to the park where people can walk, bike, and run. Along the way, parkgoers can stop at the pond, play in the playground, and skate at the skatepark.

“I love what they’ve done,” said Barbara Rogers, of New Britain. “They’ve changed it. They have upgraded everything in a way that is more accessible -- even for someone my age.”

The entire loop is ADA compliant and cost nearly $4 million to pave.

“This is the future and I love it. I hope they keep it up,” Rogers said.