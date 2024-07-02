Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree in New Haven

A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Farren and Fairmont avenues at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday and they found two people in the car.

The fire department extricated both people and they were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the driver is in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call New Haven police detectives at 203-946-6304 or the tips line, 866-888-8477.