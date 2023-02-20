Driver Left Scene After Crash That Killed Pedestrian on I-91 in Enfield: PD

A person who was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 91 in Enfield Sunday night has died and state police said the driver who left the scene.

State police have not identified the person who died, but the victim was female, according to a news release from state police.

The pedestrian was in the center lane of I-91 South, north of Exit 48, right in front of the driver’s vehicle when she was hit just before 10:30 p.m. and state police said she died at the scene,

The driver kept going and left the scene, state police said. They have not released a description of the driver or the vehicle.

State police are investigating and they ask anyone who saw what happened or has video to call Trooper Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.