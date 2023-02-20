Enfield

Driver Left Scene After Crash That Killed Pedestrian on I-91 in Enfield: PD

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A person who was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 91 in Enfield Sunday night has died and state police said the driver who left the scene.

State police have not identified the person who died, but the victim was female, according to a news release from state police.

The pedestrian was in the center lane of I-91 South, north of Exit 48, right in front of the driver’s vehicle when she was hit just before 10:30 p.m. and state police said she died at the scene,

The driver kept going and left the scene, state police said. They have not released a description of the driver or the vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police are investigating and they ask anyone who saw what happened or has video to call Trooper Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us