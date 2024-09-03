East Lyme

Driver was going 117 miles per hour on I-95 in East Lyme: police

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police have arrested a man who is accused of driving up to 117 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in East Lyme.

State police said a state trooper was on I-95 North near exit 73 around 12:37 a.m. Monday when a driver in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV sped past the cruiser.

The trooper got behind the SUV and clocked it going around 105 miles-per-hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone, then it was going around 115 miles-per-hour in a construction zone where a speed limit of 50 miles-per-hour is posted, state police said.

After getting out of the construction zone and to a safer area, the trooper tried to stop the driver who was now going around 117 miles per hour, state police said.

The driver, a 46-year-old East Lyme man, was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving and he was released on a $1,500 bond.

He is due in court on Sept. 16.

This article tagged under:

East Lyme
