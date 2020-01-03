Enfield

Driver Who Struck, Killed Skateboarder Sentenced to Prison

Rocco Barile
Enfield Police

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for striking and killing a skateboarder with his pickup truck and then driving away from the scene.

Rocco Barile, 31, of Enfield, was sentenced Thursday in the December 2016 of Jeremy Mercier.

Mercier, 20, was struck while riding his skateboard on Route 5 in Enfield in December 2016.

Local

Connecticut 56 mins ago

The Hartford to Limit Insurance for Fossil Fuel Companies

Farmington 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Secretly Recording Men in Farmington Gym Locker Room

Barile pleaded guilty in September to evidence tampering, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility.

Police said Barile's pickup truck matched the vehicle that hit Mercier and had damage consistent with hitting someone. Material on the truck was linked to Mercier's skateboard and DNA.

Barile's attorney Trent Lalima, asked for probation, saying his client had no criminal record and a strong work record.

Prosecutors sought prison time, saying Barile not only fled by tried to hide his vehicle and repair the damage.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EnfieldJeremy MercierRocco Barile
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us