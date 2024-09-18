South Windsor

Drivers asked to avoid Route 5 in South Windsor due to rollover crash

South Windsor Police sign
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police said drivers should expect traffic and delays after a reported rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they are responding to a crash with ejection on Route 5, or John Fitch Boulevard, near Glendale Road.

A person has been taken to the hospital with a head injury, according to police.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

