Drug deactivation pouches aim to combat teen drug and alcohol abuse

State leaders have a new tool in the fight against teenage drug and alcohol abuse - they're called drug deactivation pouches.

Here's how it works: you put the drugs in the pouch and add water. Then you seal it, shake it and dispose of it in the trash.

There are 50,000 deactivation pouches going to homes in the Greater Hartford and Greater New Haven areas.

"They're a convenient and safe way to dispose of medications and other substances. The conversation starters included with every pouch will also help parents talk to kids about drugs and alcohol," Glastonbury High School student Alex Kosior said.

The governor's prevention partnership, a $1.2 million campaign called "Prevention Starts With YOU," launched on Monday. The campaign aims to offer resources and raise awareness of the vital role adults play in preventing youth substance misuse, according to the governor's office.

According to the partnership, young people with caring adults in their lives who start those conversations are 50% less likely to use substances.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said this distribution is the largest in state history. For more information, click here.