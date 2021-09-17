EAST HARTFORD

East Hartford Brings Pickleball To Town Park

East Hartford Pickleball Courts
Town of East Hartford

Players of the game pickleball can now enjoy six new courts in East Hartford.

Announced on Friday, town residents can play from dawn till dusk at the Hockanum Park next to Terry Pool.

Similar to tennis and badminton, pickleball is played with ping pong paddles and is hit back and fourth over a net, where games only go to 11 points.

The courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis and players must bring their own equipment. 

The Town of East Hartford asks that residents limit their playing time to one hour if others are waiting to use the courts. 

All rules for the courts are listed on the Hockanum Park website.

