East Haven residents warned about lottery scam

Police in East Haven are warning residents about a lottery scam that is being sent in the mail.

Officers said a resident received a letter from someone claiming to be "Global Link Lottery Inc."

Investigators said the letter claims the resident is one of the winners of a $500,000 prize and the enclosed check is for taxes and other fees attached to the winning.

The letter reportedly then goes on to tell the resident to call a phone number to claim the rest of the winnings.

"If you did not enter a sweepstakes and did not buy any type of lottery ticket, you did not win a lottery," police said in a Facebook post.

According to police, the enclosed check appears to be from a legit bank, but is fraudulent. If you cash it, you will reportedly be responsible for the lost money.

Police are urging people not to fall for the scam and ask residents to report any suspicious behavior.