East Lyme Father Arrested in Connection to Twin Infant Injuries

An East Lyme man was arrested after his two four-week-old daughters were brought to their doctor with several fractures last month, police said.

Authorities said the infants were taken to their primary care doctor, who later called police to report the alleged abuse. That's when the girls were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors determined that one infant had 13 fractures and the other girl had eight fractures. The fractures were on different parts of the body and were in different stages of healing, according to police.

The 19-year-old father was arrested on Monday and he faces charges including two counts of risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, cruelty to persons, and assault with intent of serious physical injury.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.