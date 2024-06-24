The National Weather Service has determined that an EF0 tornado touched down in Harwinton on Friday evening.

The tornado touched down along Spring Hill Road just before 5 p.m. on Friday, bringing winds up to 85 miles per hour.

It was on the ground for around two miles, ending along Route 4, near Harwinton Ambulance, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm unrooted trees and broke tree limbs, but no injuries were reported.

Read more about the National Weather Service findings here.