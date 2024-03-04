Elderly woman has serious injuries after being hit by car in Stamford

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Stamford Monday night, police said.

The police department said they were called to the area of Prospect and Forest streets at about 6:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

Officers found a 79-year-old woman lying on the curb with a serious head injury. The woman was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when she was struck. The driver stayed at the scene and was issued a misdemeanor summons, authorities said.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.