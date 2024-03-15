Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden closed Friday due to staffing shortage

Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden is closed on Friday due to a staffing shortage, according to the school.
This is the second time a technical school in the state has closed this week due to staffing shortages.
On Tuesday, E.C. Goodwin Technical High School in New Britain was closed because of a staffing shortage.
