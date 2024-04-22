Eli's Orange to close this weekend after 10 years of serving community

Eli’s Orange will be closing after 10 years of serving the community.

A thank you celebration will be held on Sunday, the last day the restaurant will be open, according to a statement that Eli’s Restaurant Group posted on social media.

“After ten years of being part of the Orange and West Haven community we are sad to announce we will be leaving this this wonderful community,” the restaurant group said in a post on the Eli’s Orange Facebook page.

The thank-you celebration for customers will be held on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Customers of Eli’s Orange who have gift cards or rewards points can use them at any of the Eli’s properties.

“We appreciate the support the community and our staff provided over the years but unfortunately due to a myriad of challenges we and the rest of the restaurant industry has faced over the last few years it has caused us to evaluate the markets where we can effectively compete with our Eli’s casual dining experience, Elicit Brewing Company and Brick Oven Pizza concept. We hope you will continue to be part of the Eli’s Restaurant Group family with our other locations: Eli’s on Whitney Hamden, Eli’s Brick Oven Pizza Hamden, Eli’s on the Hill Branford, Eli’s Tavern Milford, Elicit Brewing Company Manchester, Elicit Brewing Company Fairfield and soon to open Elicit Brewing Company Danbury,” the Facebook message says.

Eli's Orange was Eli Restaurant Group's fifth Connecticut restaurant located on the “Miracle Mile” of Boston Post Road in Orange, according to the website.

The company posted that it is working to find positions for staff at its other restaurants.

“We appreciate your understanding and support and look forward to seeing you in one of our other locations,” Eli’s Restaurant Group said in the social media post.

Eli’s Restaurant Group locations