Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have responded to Ash Creek in Bridgeport after someone called dispatchers to report a woman had walked into the creek and put something in the water.

Police said they received a call at 1:30 p.m. and crews are conducting a grid search.

At approximately 1:30pm dispatch received a call of a woman that walked into Ash Creek, caller stated the woman put something in the water. BPD, BFD, AMR on scene to search for and identify the object placed in water. No further info Confirmed at this time. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) February 14, 2022

First responders still conducting Grid Search in the waters. pic.twitter.com/YBnUIZ4m8m — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) February 14, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.