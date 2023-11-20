Employee injured after car crashes into Friendly's in Newington

An employee at Friendly's in Newington was injured after a car crashed into the restaurant over the weekend.

Police responded to a crash at the Friendly's restaurant on Berlin Turnpike around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators found a Toyota Sienna had crashed through the south side of the building.

According to police, a fryolator inside of the building was displaced by the crash and spilled cooking oil on a Friendly's employee. The employee was injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said the crash also severed a gas line and electrical line at the restaurant. Connecticut Natural Gas has contained the gas leak.

The Newington Building Department inspected the building and determined the restaurant is unsafe for people to be inside.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 666-8445.