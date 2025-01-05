Employee injured during incident involving boiler at Norwich Public Utilities plant

An employee was injured during an incident involving a boiler at a wastewater treatment plant in Norwich on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Norwich Public Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant. Authorities did not release details about what exactly happened, but said the cause is under investigation.

According to police, an NPU employee was injured and was taken to Backus Hospital by ambulance. The extent of the employee's injuries are unknown at this time.

NPU, police and firefighters are continuing to investigate. It is not believed that the incident will have any operational impact on the wastewater treatment plant.