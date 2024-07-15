Employee shot outside of Norwich bar: police

An employee of a bar in Norwich was shot outside the establishment early Sunday morning and police are looking for the shooter.

Police said officers responded to Latin Quarters on Broadway around 12:02 a.m. and found a man who works there outside the front door of the establishment.

He had been shot in the leg and was taken to Backus Hospital, then to Hartford Hospital.

Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Norwich Police Department and speak with Detective Harsley at 860-886-5561, extension 3138 leave a or message on the anonymous tip line.