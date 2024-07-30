Enfield teen killed, 4 other CT teens injured in crash in Massachusetts

A teenager from Enfield has died and four other teens from Connecticut are injured after a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Troopers from Massachusetts State Police responded to North Blandford Road in Blandford around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a serious crash.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 17-year-old male from Enfield. There was also a 17-year-old female from Enfield in his vehicle.

The other vehicle reportedly involved in the crash was a Ford Fusion being driven by a 16-year-old male from Enfield. Investigators said the Ford Fusion had four passengers from Enfield inside including an 18-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

Authorities said the 17-year-old female in the Ford Fusion suffered serious injuries in the crash. She later died at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

All of the other teens inside of the Ford Fusion were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No one in the Jeep Grand Cherokee was believed to be injured.

The Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section is investigating the crash.