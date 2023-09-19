Eversource announces new discount rate for low-income customers

Eversource said a new low-income discount rate will be available for the company's financial hardship customers in Connecticut starting in December.

Eligible customers will receive 50% or 10% off their electric bills per month, depending on their household income.

The company said customers must have a financial hardship status on their electric account to receive the discount on their bill.

Eversource said verified financial hardship customers are eligible for a 10% discount on their total monthly electric bill and customers with an annual household income at or below 160% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines can qualify for the 50% discount rate.

Customers can check if their income meets that criteria at Eversource.com/billhelp or call 800-286-2828.

The company said it encourages all customers, regardless of income, to take advantage of its other payment options and energy efficiency solutions.