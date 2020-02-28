Ex-Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing From New Haven Nonprofit

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to stealing $240,000 from the nonprofit he worked for as well as some of the organization's clients.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Michael Verzella stole the money while he was the supervisor of recreation and operations at New Haven-based Chapel Haven Schleifer Center, which provides services and housing to people with developmental and social disabilities.

Prosecutors say he misused a credit card issued by the nonprofit and kept money collected from the center's students.

Verzella pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison at sentencing on May 22.