Excited for Xfinity concerts? You won't be able to bring your lawn chairs anymore

If you plan to hit one of the popular Xfinity Theatre concerts next year, you won't be able to bring your lawn chairs with you anymore.

The venue announced on Facebook that they will no longer allow people to bring personal lawn chairs for security purposes and to improve the entry process.

Event-goers will be able to rent lawn chairs for an additional fee. The venue says you'll be able to reserve chairs on the day of the show or in advance at LiveNation.com.

The outdoor concerts will start up again in April 2024. You can see who is scheduled to take the stage by clicking here.