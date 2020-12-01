DOT to Change Exit Numbers on Route 9, Other Connecticut Roadways

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will begin a construction project on Monday that will not only replace all of the exit signs along Routes 9, 17, and 82, but will also change the exit numbers along those roads.

Beginning on Dec. 7, crews will start the process of replacing signs and sign supports along Route 9 from I-95 in Old Saybrook to I-84 in Farmington; along Route 17 from the South Main Street intersection to Route 9 in Middletown; and on Route 82 from Route 9 to the Route 154 intersection in Chester and Haddam, according to the DOT.

Signs that have lost their reflectivity, have evidence of damage, or are no longer in compliance with federal and state standards will be replaced. Those include large overhead and side-mounted guide signs, and smaller signs such as mile markers, exit gore signs, speed limit signs, merge signs, and route confirmation signs.

To meet new federal standards, the exit numbers will be revised from the current sequential numbering to a mileage-based numbering system. A sign with the old exit number will be posted alongside the new exit number signs for at least two years to give drivers time to become familiar with the new numbers, according to the DOT.

Drivers can expect delays Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and they may also experience delays on the weekend.

The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2022.