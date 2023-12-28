Holiday Travel

Expect busy roads leading up to New Year's Day: AAA

Experts say Thursday, December 28, will be one of the busiest and most congested days on the road for holiday travel.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Christmas might be in the rear view, but there are still many people traveling this holiday season.

According to AAA, a majority of people are traveling by car. That includes more than 921,000 Connecticut residents, an increase of 2.1% from last year.

Experts also say Thursday will be one of the busiest, most congested days on the road.

Some travelers we spoke to early Thursday morning said they were heading out of state, while others were coming back from their trips or simply going to work.

Many of them said they didn't see too much traffic in the morning, but they were dealing with rain and slick roads.

"For me, I had an easy time," Carlos Galvez said. 

Galvez says he stayed home for the holidays, but on Thursday, he was back on the road and heading to work in Southington.

"I do travel from Waterbury, it's not that bad. But the exit to go to Meriden, it does get congested a lot," said Galvez.

It was back to work for John Mazzucco as well. We found him filling up his gas tank before a long drive to Rhode Island, hoping for a better commute than the one he had the day before.

"Went down to Stamford for work, and it was busy. Real busy. Bumper to bumper traffic there and the whole way back," said Mazzucco.

This Saturday will also be busy with many people heading back home or traveling for New Year's Eve. AAA says the best times to hit the road are before lunch time and after 7 p.m.

