Experts Share Tips on Protecting Plants During Wacky Weather 

Unseasonably warm weather has been fantastic for a lot of Connecticut people, but it’s not that great for the planting season.

Tina Rizzo, from Wethersfield, is enjoying the warm weather in February.

“It’s beautiful! You can’t beat weather like this!,” Rizzo, from Wethersfield, said.

But Henry Vasel, the owner of Sunny Farm, a nursery in Rocky Hill, said it should still be cold right now and the warm weather throws off the growing season.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He said the phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking for tips about their gardens.

“You can call us and we are here to give you advice,” he said.

If you want to start planting garden veggies like tomatoes or eggplant, he said you should do so in the next few weeks.

If you want to plant peppers, start by planting them indoors, then replant them outside after the last spring frost, he added.

“Flowers are starting to bloom, trees are starting to bloom and leaves are coming out but if we get a hard frost it could spell trouble for the rest of the season,” Vasel said.

Ahead of the deep freeze expected for Friday night, Vasel said now is the perfect time to cover your plants with a blanket, sheet or basket to protect them from the cold.