Extra Police Presence at Hamden High After Student Brought Loaded Gun to School

There will be extra police presence at Hamden High School on Wednesday after police said a student brought a loaded handgun to school on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the high school on Dixwell Avenue around 1 p.m. after school officials learned a 17-year-old student had a gun over the weekend, according to police.

The student was brought to the principal's office by administrators and school security as a precaution and a stay in place order was issued for the rest of the school.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Hamden High student who they say brought a loaded .45-caliber handgun to school Tuesday.

Once officers were at the school, the student became uncooperative, police said. Police used de-escalation techniques to help diffuse the situation and the student eventually complied with police and was taken into custody, according to police.

Officers said they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the student's backpack.

The teen was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.

A judge approved an order to detain and the student was taken to a detention center for minors in Bridgeport.

In a statement to families, Hamden High School officials said the school's crisis team will be available to students and staff and that there will be an increased police presence at the school on Wednesday.

"During this difficult time, it is more important than ever to have conversations with your children about the dangers of gun violence and to encourage your children to continue to report unsafe and concerning behaviors to trusted adults. If you see something, say something," officials wrote.