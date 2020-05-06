Coronavirus Flyover

F-15 Jets Fly Over Mass. to Honor Front Line Workers

Four F-15s flew over more than 15 hospitals on Wednesday to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

By Abby Vervaeke

Four F-15s from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew over more than a dozen hospitals to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The fighter jets flew over hospitals across Massachusetts, from Cape Cod to Springfield.

A planned flyover at Gillette Stadium was cancelled, but the F-15s flew over locations including Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis; Brockton Hospital; the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the VA Medical Center facilities in Boston; Framingham Union Hospital; UMass Memorial Medical Center and the DCU Center in Worcester, Mercy Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center in Springfield; and Holyoke Medical Center and Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

The flyover was part of a nationwide effort to honor first responders. Similar flyovers were performed in New York City and Washington D.C. last week.

"It's a privilege for the men and women of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to provide a thank you to medical personnel, first responders, truck drivers, grocer story personnel and the countless Americans coming together to support the COVID-19 response," Lt. Col. Jay Talbert, 104 fighter wing pilot, said in a statement.

