Fairfield restaurant week is back with 26 places to pick from

The Fairfield restaurant week event goes from Oct. 23 until Nov. 5 only

By Lia Holmes

Don't miss the chance to explore great local restaurants for less!

Fairfield restaurant week invites you from Oct. 23 until Nov. 5 to indulge in delicious meals from a diverse selection of menu options, ranging from Asian to American, Italian, Mexican and many other cuisine styles.

This year counts with a list of 26 restaurants:

All restaurants have displayed their menus on their website, with fixed prices varying from around $25 for lunch and $40 for dinner.

Restaurants highly encourage making reservations since this is a very popular event!

