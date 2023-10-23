Fairfield restaurant week is back with 26 places to pick from

Don't miss the chance to explore great local restaurants for less!
Fairfield restaurant week invites you from Oct. 23 until Nov. 5 to indulge in delicious meals from a diverse selection of menu options, ranging from Asian to American, Italian, Mexican and many other cuisine styles.
This year counts with a list of 26 restaurants:
- Artisan
- Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant Bella Sera
- Blackstone's Grille
- Boca Grille & Raw Bar
- Centro
- Fairfield Social
- Flipside Burgers & Bar
- Gabagool Wine Bar
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill
- Isla & Co.
- Little Pub
- Madero’s Grill
- Malibu Taco
- Mecha Noodle Bar
- Novo Bar & Grill
- Old Post Tavern
- Paci Restaurant
- Quattro Pazzi
- Sally’s Apizza
- Sophie’s Pizza Bar
- South Bay
- Taj Indian Cuisine
- Thai Kit
- The Gray Goose
- The Sinclair
- Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill
All restaurants have displayed their menus on their website, with fixed prices varying from around $25 for lunch and $40 for dinner.
Restaurants highly encourage making reservations since this is a very popular event!