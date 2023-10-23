Fairfield restaurant week is back with 26 places to pick from

Don't miss the chance to explore great local restaurants for less!

Fairfield restaurant week invites you from Oct. 23 until Nov. 5 to indulge in delicious meals from a diverse selection of menu options, ranging from Asian to American, Italian, Mexican and many other cuisine styles.

This year counts with a list of 26 restaurants:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All restaurants have displayed their menus on their website, with fixed prices varying from around $25 for lunch and $40 for dinner.

Restaurants highly encourage making reservations since this is a very popular event!