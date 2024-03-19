Teens pulled fake guns on children at basketball game in Naugatuck: police

Naugatuck police have arrested two teens who are accused of pulling fake guns on other children during a basketball game near a school on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a suspicious person outside a bank around 3:45 p.m. and found that two 13-year-olds had pulled fake guns on other children during a basketball game near Salem School during an argument.

When police were called, the group “dispersed through the downtown area,” police said.

Officers located the fake guns and said they looked real.

One of the 13-year-old males was charged with sale, carrying and brandishing a facsimile firearm.

The other was charged with sale, carrying and brandishing a facsimile firearm, first-degree threatening and breach of peace in the second degree.