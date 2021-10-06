Fall season

Fall Festivities Around The State

By Caroline LeCour

Cornfields are popular during fall months.
With the fall season in full swing, don't forget to take advantage of the seasonal festivities around the state. Here is a list of events and local businesses helping you get into the spooky spirit:

Bethel: The Bethel Farmers Market. Saturdays through Dec 28. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Danbury: Pumpkin Patch Train Ride. Saturdays and Sundays in October, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. $15 admission for ages 2 and older (under 2 free)

East Haddam: “Monster Hunt” Haunted Hayride. Through the month of Oct. 7:00 9:30 p.m.Tickets start at $24. Children under 14 are not recommended to attend. 

The Cider Barn At Staehly Farms Tap Room. Open Thursdays and Fridays 4 – 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 7 p.m. 

East Hampton: Pumpkintown USA at Paul & Sandys Too. Sept. 18 – Oct. 31 from 10 a.m -5 p.m. weather permitting.

Greenwich: Fall Outdoor Arts Festival at the Bruce Museum, Oct 9 & 10 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets available online, admission is “pay as you wish,” $10 per adult suggested.

Guilford: Bishop’s Orchards Corn Maze. Sep. 4 – Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets $8, children under 2 are free. 

Litchfield: Scarecrows in the Meadow. On display Oct. 1631 in the Tapping Reeve Meadow, behind the Tapping Reeve House and Litchfield Law School.

Middlefield: “a’MAZE’ing Beer Tasting” at Lyman Orchards. Oct. 1, 15 & 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets for 21+, includes six 4 oz. beer samples and corn maze ticket. Adult only event. 

“Circle K Petting Farm” at Lyman Orchards. Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31 from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Tickets are $4 and can be purchased at Apple Barrel Register on the day of the event. 

Mystic: Riverfest at the Mystic Seaport Museum. Oct 9 – 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.95 for adults, $18.95 for children 4-12.

Mystic Seaport Chowder Chat. Oct 23 5 - 6:30 p.m. Tickets for members $35, $45 for non-members. To register, call 860.572.5331

Carve a Pumpkin for Mystic Seaport Jack-O-Lantern Walk. October 23 & 24 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance, included with Museum admission while supplies last.

Mystic Seaport Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt. Oct 31 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. FREE admission, no registration required.

Old Lyme: Folly Woods: Awesome Wee Faerie Architecture Along the Artists’ Trail. Oct. 131, 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and children 12 and under are free.

Shelton: “Legends of Fear” Haunted Hayride. Attractions open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 – 10 p.m., Sundays 7 – 9:30 p.m. through the month of Oct. Tickets start at $30. Children under 12 not permitted. 

Wethersfield: 26th Scarecrows Along Main Street. Oct. 2 – 31. Late entries may be accepted by discretion of OWSA and may not be included in judging. 

