Fall Festivities Around The State

With the fall season in full swing, don't forget to take advantage of the seasonal festivities around the state. Here is a list of events and local businesses helping you get into the spooky spirit:

Bethel: The Bethel Farmers Market. Saturdays through Dec 28. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Danbury: Pumpkin Patch Train Ride. Saturdays and Sundays in October, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. $15 admission for ages 2 and older (under 2 free)

East Haddam: “Monster Hunt” Haunted Hayride. Through the month of Oct. 7:00 – 9:30 p.m.Tickets start at $24. Children under 14 are not recommended to attend.

The Cider Barn At Staehly Farms Tap Room. Open Thursdays and Fridays 4 – 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 7 p.m.

East Hampton: Pumpkintown USA at Paul & Sandys Too. Sept. 18 – Oct. 31 from 10 a.m -5 p.m. weather permitting.

Greenwich: Fall Outdoor Arts Festival at the Bruce Museum, Oct 9 & 10 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets available online, admission is “pay as you wish,” $10 per adult suggested.

Guilford: Bishop’s Orchards Corn Maze. Sep. 4 – Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets $8, children under 2 are free.

Litchfield: Scarecrows in the Meadow. On display Oct. 16 – 31 in the Tapping Reeve Meadow, behind the Tapping Reeve House and Litchfield Law School.

Middlefield: “a’MAZE’ing Beer Tasting” at Lyman Orchards. Oct. 1, 15 & 29, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets for 21+, includes six 4 oz. beer samples and corn maze ticket. Adult only event.

“Circle K Petting Farm” at Lyman Orchards. Oct. 23, 24, 30, 31 from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Tickets are $4 and can be purchased at Apple Barrel Register on the day of the event.

Mystic: Riverfest at the Mystic Seaport Museum. Oct 9 – 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.95 for adults, $18.95 for children 4-12.

Mystic Seaport Chowder Chat. Oct 23 5 - 6:30 p.m. Tickets for members $35, $45 for non-members. To register, call 860.572.5331

Carve a Pumpkin for Mystic Seaport Jack-O-Lantern Walk. October 23 & 24 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance, included with Museum admission while supplies last.

Mystic Seaport Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt. Oct 31 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. FREE admission, no registration required.

Old Lyme: Folly Woods: Awesome Wee Faerie Architecture Along the Artists’ Trail. Oct. 1 – 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and children 12 and under are free.

Shelton: “Legends of Fear” Haunted Hayride. Attractions open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 – 10 p.m., Sundays 7 – 9:30 p.m. through the month of Oct. Tickets start at $30. Children under 12 not permitted.

Wethersfield: 26th Scarecrows Along Main Street. Oct. 2 – 31. Late entries may be accepted by discretion of OWSA and may not be included in judging.