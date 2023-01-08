Family Displaced After Fire Guts Norwalk Home

A family of four is displaced after a fire gutted their home in Norwalk on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Betmarlea Road around noon.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing through the roof. It then spread above the garage and into the first floor living room and kitchen.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes. Fire officials said there were some difficulties fighting the fire because of the long distance from the hydrant to the fire. At one point, authorities said a car ran over the supply line, broke the line and caused a delay in water supply.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to investigators, the house was gutted from the fire and is now unfit for occupancy.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.