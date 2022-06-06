Family Displaced After House Fire in Manchester

A Manchester family was displaced after a fire tore through their home Monday night, firefighters said.

Officials said the fire happened on a first floor apartment on Proctor Road.

When crews got to the scene, they saw the back porch fully involved and the fire was extending into the attic.

None of the residents were home when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs from the unit.

The fire was placed under control within 40 minutes. No one was injured during the blaze, according to fire officials.

Crews said damage to the home renders it temporarily uninhabitable.

It's unknown what caused the fire at this time.