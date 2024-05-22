New Hartford

Farmington River Tubing, kayak business welcome warm temps to kick off season

By Amanda Pitts

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sunny and warm temperatures on Wednesday have business owners gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend on the water.

In New Hartford, Farmington River Tubing is hoping for crowds this weekend and this summer, hopeful that the nice weather will stick around.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“Everything’s in favor right now. Got great water flows, water temperature is already up to 60 degrees. Should be a really nice opening weekend,” owner Jeremy Harraden said.

Harraden was busy Wednesday filling up tubes that will soon fill the Farmington River. He’s hopeful this weekend’s weather will be better than year’s past.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“On a normal opening weekend, cause it’s usually cloudy, rainy, crummy weather, [we get] maybe a dozen or so [people]. With weather like this, there could be hundreds," he said.

Last summer, the rainy weather was rough for business.

“Just too much water 'cause of all the rain. The river would be flooded so we couldn’t open,” Harraden said. “Lot of closed days, lot of unhappy staff ‘cause they didn’t have hours. It was bad for business last year.”

Local

UConn 44 mins ago

UConn law student seeking to be a voice for the Chamorro people in Saipan

Windsor 49 mins ago

Man arrested for pulling gun during road rage incident on I-91 in Windsor: police

The business has been in his family for 35 years. They’ve seen it all, but are hoping this season is an uneventful one.

“Hopefully we make up for it this year,” he said.

Down the river, Collinsville Canoe and Kayak is expecting another stellar season. The business offers canoes, kayaks and even bikes to ride on the rail trail.

“It’s fantastic when we get this great weather and we know we get to put a bunch of happy people in the water,” employee Ben Warner said. “The rainy days, obviously it’s a little slower, but what’s good for us in the dam here, things are really consistent. So we’ve had great water levels year-round, and we don’t have really rapids or current out here.”

Even on a Wednesday, they were busy with people renting gear to take out onto the river.

“We’ve had good flow out there on the river,” Warner said. “It’s quiet but there’s plenty of room and peace and quiet for you to get out there and have fun in the outdoors.”

This article tagged under:

New Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us