Unionville man killed in motorcycle crash in New Hartford

A 31-year-old Unionville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Hartford on Monday night.

State police said Robert Holcomb was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson on Route 44 in New Hartford just after 5 p.m., lost control near Breezy Hill Road and was seriously injured.

He was taken to Winsted Health Center, where he later died, according to state police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to call State Police Troop B.